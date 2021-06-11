Trending:
Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Brewers

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-38, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-27, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA, .74 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -279, Pirates +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 14-10 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .280.

The Pirates are 7-19 against NL Central Division opponents. Pittsburgh has hit 42 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 10, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Richard Rodriguez earned his first victory and Colin Moran went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. J.P. Feyereisen took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 48 hits and has 36 RBIs.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .471.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .215 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

