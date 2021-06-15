Trending:
Pittsburgh’s Hayes puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Nationals

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (28-35, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.21 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -164, Pirates +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 16-17 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Pirates are 10-23 in road games. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Adam Frazier leads the team with an OBP of .391.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Kyle Finnegan recorded his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Clay Holmes registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Nationals with 13 home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (undisclosed), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

