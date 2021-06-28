On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Primoz Roglic crashes in Tour de France Stage 3 finale

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 11:28 am
PONTIVY, France (AP) — Primoz Roglic of Slovenia has crashed near the end of Stage 3 of the Tour de France on Monday.

Roglic, the Tour runner-up last year, fell on the side of a narrow road about nine kilometers from the finish line in the town of Pontivy.

Roglic immediately got back on his bike but lost ground to his main rivals as his Jumbo-Visma teammates tried to pace him back to the peloton.

