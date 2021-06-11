Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

QB Sam Noyer heads to Oregon State for final season

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 7:31 pm
< a min read
      

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Former Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer will use his final year of eligibility at Oregon State.

Noyer, who is from Beaverton, Oregon, announced his move on Twitter on Friday.

Noyer threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in six starts last year for Colorado, which went 4-2 in the abbreviated Pac-12 season. He also rushed for 208 yards and five TDs.

With the Beavers, Noyer is expected to compete with redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Chance Nolan.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound QB also thanked the Buffaloes.

“From an 18-year-old kid to a 23-year-old adult, I have learned so much from this city, this institution and most importantly, this football program. I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will cherish forever,” he wrote. “It was truly an honor to wear ‘Colorado’ across my chest.”

Noyer played at safety for the Buffaloes in 2019 before returning to quarterback last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers