Rain washes out opening day at Eastbourne tennis

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Rain washed out the opening day of the Viking International tennis tournament in Eastbourne on Monday.

Start of play was initially postponed by a few hours before it was called off in the afternoon without a ball being struck.

Albert Ramos-Viñolas, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Karolina Pliskova were among the competitors due to play on Monday.

