On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rain washes out opening day at Eastbourne tennis

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 11:23 am
< a min read
      

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Rain washed out the opening day of the Viking International tennis tournament in Eastbourne on Monday.

Start of play was initially postponed by a few hours before it was called off in the afternoon without a ball being struck.

Albert Ramos-Viñolas, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Karolina Pliskova were among the competitors due to play on Monday.

___

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 MSEC 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray