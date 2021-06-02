On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Rain washes out Phillies-Reds game, makeup set for June 28

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:11 am
1 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — The series finale between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of rain.

The game will be played on June 28, which had been an off day for both teams. The Phillies must travel to Cincinnati for the single game after a road series at New York. The Reds will tack it to the front of a six-game homestand.

Ran began to fall in Cincinnati during Tuesday night’s game and didn’t stop overnight.

Wednesday’s game was to have been the first time this season that a capacity, mask-less crowd was allowed at Great American Ball Park, and the Reds had planned a slate of “Second Opening Day” festivities. COVID-19 restrictions had limited crowds to around 12,000 thus far. Most restrictions in the state of Ohio were removed beginning Wednesday.

The teams split the first two games, with the Reds winning 11-1 on Monday and the Phillies coming back with a 17-3 laugher on Tuesday night.

The Reds head to St. Louis for a four-game series with the Cardinals. After an off day Thursday, the Phillies go to Washington for a three-game weekend set.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

