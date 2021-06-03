On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers and D Nils Lundkvist agree to entry-level contract.

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers and Swedish defenseman Nils Lundkvist have agreed to terms on an entry-level contract.

Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the deal with the 20-year-old first-round pick Thursday.

Lundkvist played 52 games with Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League this past season, finishing with 14 goals and 18 assists. He won the Salming Trophy in 2020-21 awarded annually to the best Swedish-born defenseman in the SHL as selected by Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming.

Lundkvist established SHL career highs in several categories, including games played, goals, points, average ice time (21:24), and shots on goal (156). His 14 goals were the most by a defenseman in one SHL season by a player 21 or under.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder has 30 goals and 48 assists in 166 career SHL games over parts of four seasons.

Lundkvist recently had five assists in three games at the world championship in Latvia.

The Rangers drafted him 28th overall in 2018.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard