Ravens sign RB Gus Edwards to 2-year extension

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 6:18 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Gus Edwards to a two-year contract extension.

The team announced the deal, which goes through the 2023 season, on Monday. Edwards ran for 723 yards last season, helping the Ravens rank first in the NFL in rushing for a second consecutive year.

Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and quarterback Lamar Jackson all ran for more than 700 yards for Baltimore last season.

In three years with the Ravens, Edwards has rushed for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

