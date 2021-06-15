On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rays ace Glasnow has elbow tear, no surgery for now

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 5:26 pm
2 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn elbow ligament, the team said Tuesday, putting in doubt his future for the rest of this season and beyond.

An MRI showed Glasnow had a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and also a flexor strain. The test was done after the right-hander exited Monday night’s game in Chicago against the White Sox after four innings.

Glasnow said he won’t have surgery for now, and instead will try to strengthen the area. He plans to see another doctor on Friday.

If Glasnow chose to undergo Tommy John surgery, that would sideline this season and could prevent him from pitching next year, too.

The Rays, who reached the World Series last season and own the best record in the majors this year, put Glasnow on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham.

Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts, tied for the most in the majors. The 27-year-old has struck out 123 in 88 innings.

Though he is just 20-20 with a 4.04 ERA in six seasons, the 6-foot-8 Glasnow is considered one of baseball’s top pitchers. His future looked bright until he was pulled from Monday night’s game.

Glasnow allowed two runs on three hits and left with Tampa Bay leading 3-2. The Rays went on to win 5-2 in a matchup of teams that entered with the two best records in the majors.

Glasnow said he sensed something wasn’t right in the elbow as he tossed his final pitches in the fourth. He told the coaching staff and was replaced by Ryan Thompson to start the fifth.

“The last couple of pitches I felt just a little tug,” Glasnow said after the game. “I didn’t want to go out and chance it. The velo was still there, it just felt not right.”

Glasnow walked one and struck out six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

