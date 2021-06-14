Trending:
Rays’ Glasnow leaves game with right elbow inflammation

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:13 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow left Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after four innings with right elbow inflammation.

Glasnow allowed two runs on three hits and left with Tampa Bay leading 3-2 in a matchup of teams that entered with the two best records in the majors. The 6-foot-8 right-hander walked one and struck out six, throwing 40 of 53 pitches for strikes.

He was replaced by Ryan Thompson in the fifth.

The 27-year-old Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA this season and is 10-2 over his last 21 starts dating to Aug. 12, 2020.

