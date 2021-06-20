Trending:
Rays set to promote SS Wander Franco, MLB’s No. 1 prospect

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 9:24 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, considered the best prospect in the minors, is set to make his major league debut.

The Rays say they plan to promote the 20-year-old Franco from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is off Monday and hosts the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Franco is a .332 hitter with 145 RBIs in three minor league seasons.

Franco went 5 for 17 with a long home run in seven spring training games for Tampa Bay this year.

The Rays had the best record in the majors this year until their current six-game losing streak.

___

