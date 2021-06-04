Red Sox beat Yankees 5-2 in rivals’ 1st matchup this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin González added a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2 Friday night in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.

Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) won his third straight start, and the Red Sox stopped their 11-game losing streak in the Bronx, winning at Yankee Stadium for the first time since June 2, 2019.

New York lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Yankees hitters struck out 15 times.

Matt Barnes picked up his 13th save in 14 chances.

Aaron Judge hit his 14th homer in the sixth.

King (0-3), replacing injured Corey Kluber in New York’s rotation, gave up four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and Milwaukee defeated Arizona.

Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta (6-1) struck out nine, walked three and allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.

Nick Ahmed broke up the no-hit attempt by reaching for a low pitch and blooping it into left-center for a one-out single in the eighth.

Daniel Vogelbach and Omar Narváez homered for Milwaukee as the Diamondbacks suffered a franchise-record 15th consecutive road loss.

Matt Peacock (2-2) allowed four runs, three earned, and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 3, INDIANS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and Baltimore kept up its June winning streak, defeating Cleveland.

The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May. Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season.

Cleveland had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings.

Baltimore had one hit in 6 1/3 innings against four Indians pitchers before Mountcastle stepped in with a runner on base against Bryan Shaw (1-1). Baltimore added an insurance run on Anthony Santander’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Cole Sulser (2-0) worked the seventh, and Paul Fry handled the ninth for his second save.

NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and Washington beat Philadelphia.

Scherzer (5-4) struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less.

Wheeler (4-3) gave up two runs and five hits, striking out eight in 7 1/3 innings.

Rhys Hoskins led off the bottom of the ninth off Daniel Hudson with a double. Travis Jankowski ran for Hoskins but got picked off after a 2-2 pitch in the dirt to J.T. Realmuto. Hudson then struck out Realmuto swinging and Brad Hand came in to get Brad Miller on a shallow fly for his 10th save in 12 chances.

ASTROS 13, BLUE JAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading Houston over Toronto.

Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Díaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo.

Greinke (6-2) gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three, throwing 102 pitches as the Astros won for the fifth time in six games.

Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto, while starter Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 9, MARLINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh over Miami.

Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first and an RBI single during a five-run sixth. NL hits leader Adam Frazier had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Pittsburgh. Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Erik Gonzalez also had two hits each.

Rookie Jose Devers hit two doubles for Miami and Sandy Leon had two hits. Miami rookie Cody Poteet (2-2) was removed with two outs in the third inning with a strained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Duane Underwood Jr. (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

RANGERS 5, RAYS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson returned from the injured list to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Texas ended a nine-game losing streak with a win over Tampa Bay.

Joey Gallo hit in his 10th homer and Charlie Culberson drove in a run with a squeeze bunt for the Rangers, who were back home after the nine losses in a row for the longest winless road trip in team history.

Brandon Lowe homered late for the Rays (36-23), who lost for the fourth time in 21 games.

Gibson (4-0) struck out five without a walk in his first start since May 21. He threw 73 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.06. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Tampa Bay left-hander Josh Fleming (5-4) allowed 10 hits and five runs over a career-high seven innings.

DODGERS 9, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded double in the eight-run fifth inning and Los Angeles beat Atlanta in a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-3) retired the first nine batters he faced, five by strikeout, before allowing two walks in the fourth. He began the unravel in the fifth.

Freddie Freeman homered for the 13th time.

Julio Urías (8-2) allowed four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitched a shaky ninth in a non-save situation, walking the first two batters he faced, but Ronald Acuña Jr. popped out, Freeman struck out and Ozzie Albies flied out to end it.

