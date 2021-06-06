On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox hold off Yanks 6-5 in 10 for 3-game sweep in Bronx

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
June 6, 2021 11:18 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning, and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 6-5 in a wild finish Sunday night for their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.

Marwin González launched a tying homer in the seventh for Boston and made a slick defensive play at second base with a runner in scoring position for the final out. González also turned a tough double play in the bottom of the 10th — and committed a throwing error that put Tyler Wade on second with two outs.

Gleyber Torres lined a tying double in the bottom of the ninth off closer Matt Barnes (2-1), but Boston (36-23) recovered to win its fourth straight and move a season-high 13 games over .500

Alex Verdugo homered early and Bogaerts lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth after Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMahieu flubbed pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo’s popup. LeMahieu overran the ball a bit in shallow right field and let it glance off his glove for a leadoff double.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Phillips Valdéz got three outs for his first major league save.

Bogaerts singled to left-center in the 10th off Luis Cessa (1-1) after Arroyo advanced two runners with a sacrifice bunt.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters