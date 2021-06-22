Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Reds look to stop 5-game skid against Twins

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:11 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (35-36, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-41, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (6-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -117, Reds +101; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Twins are 15-21 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 104 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 19-20 away from home. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an OBP of .403.

The Twins won the last meeting 7-5. Matt Shoemaker earned his third victory and Miguel Sano went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Heath Hembree registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 38 RBIs and is batting .298.

Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray