Reynolds takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Rockies

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-47, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (6-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -169, Pirates +147; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Rockies Tuesday.

The Rockies are 26-16 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Pirates are 13-27 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 58 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 13, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 2-0. Kyle Freeland secured his first victory and Elias Diaz went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Tyler Anderson registered his eighth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 97 hits and is batting .327.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

