Rockies host the Rangers following Marquez’s strong outing

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (22-34, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-34, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-5, 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

The Rockies are 17-12 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Rangers are 9-21 on the road. Texas has hit 64 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Mychal Givens notched his second victory and Ryan McMahon went 2-for-5 with a double for Colorado. Brett Martin took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 RBIs and is batting .262.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .193 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

