Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rockies, streaking Blackmon set for matchup against Reds

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (25-39, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (5-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -131, Rockies +113; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 14-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 88 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-25 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .313.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-5. Tyler Mahle secured his sixth victory and Joey Votto went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Kyle Freeland took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .344.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 14 home runs and is batting .254.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .259 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers