Rosario takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Tigers

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (34-45, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -183, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eddie Rosario is riding a 14-game hitting streak as Cleveland readies to play Detroit.

The Indians are 23-14 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland is slugging .395 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .536 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 14-25 against division opponents. The Detroit offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Indians won the last meeting 13-5. Eli Morgan earned his first victory and Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Cleveland. Matt Manning took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 36 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 77 hits and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

