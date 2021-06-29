Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ross scheduled to start as Washington hosts Tampa Bay

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (47-32, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (38-38, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (4-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +105, Rays -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Nationals Tuesday.

The Nationals are 22-18 in home games in 2020. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .318 is eighth in the league. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Rays have gone 24-16 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .390 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .484 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 9-7. Brad Hand earned his third victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Washington. Diego Castillo registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 32 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Meadows leads the Rays with 54 RBIs and is batting .238.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Victor Robles: (knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training