S. Mississippi ties record in 21-0 win over SE Missouri St.

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 4:46 pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Christopher Sargent hit three home runs and Gabe Montenegro and Reed Trimble each tallied five hits and Southern Mississippi beat Southeast Missouri State 21-0 on Saturday in an elimination game in the Oxford Regional.

The Golden Eagles (38-20) tied an NCAA playoff tournament record previously set by LSU and Vanderbilt for most runs scored in a shutout win.

Sargent finished batting 3 for 6, Montenegro 5 for 6 and Trimble 5 for 7. Danny Lynch was 4 for 5 and Dustin Dickerson, Will McGillis and Andrew Stanley each collected a pair of hits. The Golden Eagles amassed 24 total hits.

Southern Miss scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings and five each in the sixth and seventh. The Golden Eagles sent their entire order to the plate in the third, sixth and seventh innings.

Walker Powell pitched six innings and surrendered just four hits in the win.

Connor Bassler, Peyton Leeper, Tyler Wilber and Danny Wright each collected hits for the Redhawks (30-22).

