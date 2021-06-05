San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|
|Pillar lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.185
|McKinney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.217
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Do.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.237
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Profar cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rivas c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Marcano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Mateo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|10x_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Barnes in the 6th. b-walked for Snell in the 7th. c-struck out for Williams in the 8th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 8th.
E_Pham (1). LOB_New York 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Cronenworth (13), Myers (7). HR_Machado (7), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Machado 2 (33). S_Snell.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Drury 2); San Diego 4 (Pham, Cronenworth). RISP_New York 0 for 4; San Diego 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Rivas. GIDP_Rivas.
DP_New York 1 (Dr.Smith, Drury, Peraza).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, L, 1-4
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|67
|5.79
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.19
|Dr.Smith
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.38
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|2.00
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.60
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 2-2
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|101
|4.83
|Johnson, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.44
|Melancon, S, 19-21
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Familia 2-1. HBP_Dr.Smith (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:07. A_16,268 (40,209).
