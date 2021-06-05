San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 2 14 Pillar lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .217 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .185 McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .217 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 c-Do.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 6 2 3 5 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .237 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Myers rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255 Profar cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Rivas c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Caratini c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Snell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 b-Marcano ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .175 Mateo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217

New York 000 000 000_0 3 0 San Diego 100 000 10x_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Barnes in the 6th. b-walked for Snell in the 7th. c-struck out for Williams in the 8th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 8th.

E_Pham (1). LOB_New York 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Cronenworth (13), Myers (7). HR_Machado (7), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Machado 2 (33). S_Snell.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Drury 2); San Diego 4 (Pham, Cronenworth). RISP_New York 0 for 4; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Rivas. GIDP_Rivas.

DP_New York 1 (Dr.Smith, Drury, Peraza).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, L, 1-4 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 67 5.79 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.19 Dr.Smith 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.38 Familia 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 2.00 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.60

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 2-2 7 1 0 0 1 10 101 4.83 Johnson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.44 Melancon, S, 19-21 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Familia 2-1. HBP_Dr.Smith (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07. A_16,268 (40,209).

