San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 1:31 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 2 14
Pillar lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .217
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .185
McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .217
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
c-Do.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 6 2 3 5
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .237
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Myers rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255
Profar cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Rivas c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Caratini c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Snell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-Marcano ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Mateo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
New York 000 000 000_0 3 0
San Diego 100 000 10x_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Barnes in the 6th. b-walked for Snell in the 7th. c-struck out for Williams in the 8th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 8th.

E_Pham (1). LOB_New York 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Cronenworth (13), Myers (7). HR_Machado (7), off Lucchesi. RBIs_Machado 2 (33). S_Snell.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Drury 2); San Diego 4 (Pham, Cronenworth). RISP_New York 0 for 4; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Rivas. GIDP_Rivas.

DP_New York 1 (Dr.Smith, Drury, Peraza).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, L, 1-4 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 67 5.79
Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.19
Dr.Smith 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.38
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 2.00
May 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.60
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 2-2 7 1 0 0 1 10 101 4.83
Johnson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.44
Melancon, S, 19-21 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Familia 2-1. HBP_Dr.Smith (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07. A_16,268 (40,209).

