San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Pillar lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Do.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blankenhorn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|10x
|—
|2
E_Pham (1). DP_New York 1, San Diego 0. LOB_New York 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Cronenworth (13), Myers (7). HR_Machado (7). S_Snell (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi L,1-4
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dr.Smith
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,2-2
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Johnson H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon S,19-21
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Dr.Smith (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:07. A_16,268 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments