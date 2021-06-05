Trending:
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 1:33 am
< a min read
      
New York San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 28 2 6 2
Pillar lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0
McCann c 4 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 2
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0
McKinney rf 1 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 2 0
Do.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Profar cf 2 1 0 0
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 Rivas c 3 0 1 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 0 0 0 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Snell p 1 0 0 0
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Mateo lf 0 0 0 0
Blankenhorn ph 1 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
San Diego 100 000 10x 2

E_Pham (1). DP_New York 1, San Diego 0. LOB_New York 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Cronenworth (13), Myers (7). HR_Machado (7). S_Snell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lucchesi L,1-4 4 2-3 4 1 1 0 3
Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Dr.Smith 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Snell W,2-2 7 1 0 0 1 10
Johnson H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Melancon S,19-21 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_Dr.Smith (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:07. A_16,268 (40,209).

