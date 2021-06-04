Trending:
Sports News

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 2:01 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 7
Pillar lf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Lindor ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .211
McCann c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .234
Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
McKinney rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .227
Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Williams cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
a-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Nido ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Peraza 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .221
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Blankenhorn lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 8 3 4 5
Profar cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .241
Machado 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .299
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Marcano lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Hosmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kim 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .201
Caratini c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .217
Darvish p 2 0 2 0 0 0 .125
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mateo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217
New York 000 002 010_3 6 1
San Diego 002 110 00x_4 8 1

a-grounded out for Williams in the 6th. b-struck out for Hill in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Stammen in the 7th. d-singled for Loup in the 9th.

E_Drury (1), Tatis Jr. (15). LOB_New York 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Darvish (2). 3B_McKinney (1). HR_McCann (5), off Darvish; Tatis Jr. (17), off Walker. RBIs_McCann 2 (19), McKinney (5), Tatis Jr. 2 (39), Profar (17). SB_Kim (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Walker, Drury); San Diego 4 (Myers, Profar, Caratini). RISP_New York 0 for 6; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Marcano. GIDP_Pillar, Alonso, Machado.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Peraza, Do.Smith); San Diego 2 (Kim, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 4-2 5 7 4 3 4 2 104 2.17
Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 5.29
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.40
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 6-1 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 90 2.25
Hill, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.31
Stammen, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.67
Pagán, H, 6 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 2.74
Melancon, S, 18-20 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.71

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0. HBP_Darvish (Do.Smith). WP_Walker.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:35. A_15,250 (40,209).

