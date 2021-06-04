San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|7
|
|Pillar lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.234
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Nido ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Blankenhorn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|3
|4
|5
|
|Profar cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mateo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|New York
|000
|002
|010_3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|002
|110
|00x_4
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Williams in the 6th. b-struck out for Hill in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Stammen in the 7th. d-singled for Loup in the 9th.
E_Drury (1), Tatis Jr. (15). LOB_New York 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Darvish (2). 3B_McKinney (1). HR_McCann (5), off Darvish; Tatis Jr. (17), off Walker. RBIs_McCann 2 (19), McKinney (5), Tatis Jr. 2 (39), Profar (17). SB_Kim (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Walker, Drury); San Diego 4 (Myers, Profar, Caratini). RISP_New York 0 for 6; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Marcano. GIDP_Pillar, Alonso, Machado.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Peraza, Do.Smith); San Diego 2 (Kim, Tatis Jr., Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 4-2
|5
|
|7
|4
|3
|4
|2
|104
|2.17
|Barnes
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.29
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.40
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 6-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|90
|2.25
|Hill, H, 7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.31
|Stammen, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.67
|Pagán, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|2.74
|Melancon, S, 18-20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.71
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0. HBP_Darvish (Do.Smith). WP_Walker.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:35. A_15,250 (40,209).
Comments