San Diego 5, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Escobar ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|P.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|100
|300
|—
|4
|San Diego
|200
|000
|30x
|—
|5
E_Tatis Jr. (17). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR_Pham (8). SB_Tatis Jr. (16). SF_Cabrera (3).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buchter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peacock L,2-6
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Hill W,5-3
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pagán H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon S,24-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:27. A_34,905 (40,209).
