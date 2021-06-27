Trending:
San Diego 5, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 2:09 am
< a min read
      
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 2 Totals 34 5 11 5
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 2 2 1
Escobar ph-2b 2 0 0 1 Grisham cf 4 2 3 1
P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 2 2
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 1
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 Kim 3b 4 0 1 0
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0
Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Varsho c 4 1 1 0 Profar ph 1 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 Machado ph 1 0 0 0
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0
Rojas rf 1 1 0 0
Arizona 000 100 300 4
San Diego 200 000 30x 5

E_Tatis Jr. (17). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR_Pham (8). SB_Tatis Jr. (16). SF_Cabrera (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 4 2-3 6 2 2 3 3
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Peacock L,2-6 2 5 3 3 0 3
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Darvish 6 6 1 1 1 7
Hill W,5-3 1 2 3 1 1 0
Pagán H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Melancon S,24-27 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:27. A_34,905 (40,209).

