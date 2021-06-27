San Diego 5, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|2
|2
|10
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.151
|a-Escobar ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|P.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rojas rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|3
|8
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.287
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Profar ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Machado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|000
|100
|300_4
|8
|0
|San Diego
|200
|000
|30x_5
|11
|1
a-pinch hit for VanMeter in the 7th. b-singled for Hill in the 7th. c-struck out for Peacock in the 8th. d-struck out for Pagán in the 8th.
E_Tatis Jr. (17). LOB_Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR_Pham (8), off Gallen. RBIs_Escobar (52), Cabrera (24), Pham (25), Cronenworth 2 (33), Grisham (24), Tatis Jr. (55). SB_Tatis Jr. (16). SF_Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Varsho, P.Smith, Peralta); San Diego 5 (Hosmer 2, Kim). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth. GIDP_Reddick, Darvish.
DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|84
|3.69
|Buchter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.26
|Peacock, L, 2-6
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|27
|5.77
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|93
|2.44
|Hill, W, 5-3
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|28
|2.56
|Pagán, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.62
|Melancon, S, 24-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.85
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-0. WP_Darvish.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:27. A_34,905 (40,209).
