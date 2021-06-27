Trending:
San Diego 5, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 2:07 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 2 2 10
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .151
a-Escobar ph-2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .253
P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
c-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Varsho c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .161
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .221
Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rojas rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .260
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 11 5 3 8
Pham lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .254
Grisham cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .276
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .287
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .294
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Kim 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Profar ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .212
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Machado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 100 300_4 8 0
San Diego 200 000 30x_5 11 1

a-pinch hit for VanMeter in the 7th. b-singled for Hill in the 7th. c-struck out for Peacock in the 8th. d-struck out for Pagán in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (17). LOB_Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR_Pham (8), off Gallen. RBIs_Escobar (52), Cabrera (24), Pham (25), Cronenworth 2 (33), Grisham (24), Tatis Jr. (55). SB_Tatis Jr. (16). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Varsho, P.Smith, Peralta); San Diego 5 (Hosmer 2, Kim). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth. GIDP_Reddick, Darvish.

DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 4 2-3 6 2 2 3 3 84 3.69
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.26
Peacock, L, 2-6 2 5 3 3 0 3 27 5.77
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish 6 6 1 1 1 7 93 2.44
Hill, W, 5-3 1 2 3 1 1 0 28 2.56
Pagán, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.62
Melancon, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.85

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-0. WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:27. A_34,905 (40,209).

