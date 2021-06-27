San Diego 5, Arizona 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 2 2 10 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .151 a-Escobar ph-2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .253 P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Varsho c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .161 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .221 Gallen p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rojas rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .260

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 11 5 3 8 Pham lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .254 Grisham cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .276 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .287 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .294 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Kim 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .129 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Profar ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .212 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Machado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona 000 100 300_4 8 0 San Diego 200 000 30x_5 11 1

a-pinch hit for VanMeter in the 7th. b-singled for Hill in the 7th. c-struck out for Peacock in the 8th. d-struck out for Pagán in the 8th.

E_Tatis Jr. (17). LOB_Arizona 6, San Diego 8. 2B_Reddick (10), P.Smith (15), Ahmed (15), Grisham 3 (13), Tatis Jr. (14). HR_Pham (8), off Gallen. RBIs_Escobar (52), Cabrera (24), Pham (25), Cronenworth 2 (33), Grisham (24), Tatis Jr. (55). SB_Tatis Jr. (16). SF_Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Varsho, P.Smith, Peralta); San Diego 5 (Hosmer 2, Kim). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth. GIDP_Reddick, Darvish.

DP_Arizona 1 (VanMeter, Ahmed, Walker); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 4 2-3 6 2 2 3 3 84 3.69 Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.26 Peacock, L, 2-6 2 5 3 3 0 3 27 5.77 de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish 6 6 1 1 1 7 93 2.44 Hill, W, 5-3 1 2 3 1 1 0 28 2.56 Pagán, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.62 Melancon, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.85

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-0. WP_Darvish.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:27. A_34,905 (40,209).

