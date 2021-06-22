San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|3
|16
|
|Betts cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|McKinstry rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Reks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pollock ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Urías p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Souza Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.291
|Cronenworth 1b-2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.281
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Hosmer ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|010_2
|3
|0
|San Diego
|400
|020
|00x_6
|10
|1
a-doubled for Darvish in the 6th. b-struck out for Bickford in the 7th. c-popped out for Adams in the 7th.
E_Cronenworth (6). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 9. 2B_Pham (9), Cronenworth (16), Tatis Jr. (13), Hosmer (9). HR_Betts (9), off Darvish; Smith (9), off Stammen; Machado (11), off Urías; Cronenworth (9), off Urías. RBIs_Betts (28), Smith (26), Cronenworth 3 (27), Machado 3 (47). SB_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Betts); San Diego 5 (Darvish, Kim, Cronenworth, Caratini). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; San Diego 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Kim.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Beaty).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 9-3
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|87
|3.99
|Bickford
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|2.25
|Price
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.65
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.02
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 7-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|99
|2.50
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.45
|Adams
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.10
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.95
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0. HBP_Hill (Beaty), Price (Grisham).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:38. A_42,220 (40,209).
