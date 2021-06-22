Trending:
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 2:05 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 3 2 3 16
Betts cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Lux ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .282
Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .270
Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
McKinstry rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Reks lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pollock ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Urías p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Souza Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Price p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 5 9
Pham lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .253
Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 2 1 .291
Cronenworth 1b-2b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .281
Machado 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .258
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Kim 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .138
a-Hosmer ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Los Angeles 001 000 010_2 3 0
San Diego 400 020 00x_6 10 1

a-doubled for Darvish in the 6th. b-struck out for Bickford in the 7th. c-popped out for Adams in the 7th.

E_Cronenworth (6). LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 9. 2B_Pham (9), Cronenworth (16), Tatis Jr. (13), Hosmer (9). HR_Betts (9), off Darvish; Smith (9), off Stammen; Machado (11), off Urías; Cronenworth (9), off Urías. RBIs_Betts (28), Smith (26), Cronenworth 3 (27), Machado 3 (47). SB_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Betts); San Diego 5 (Darvish, Kim, Cronenworth, Caratini). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; San Diego 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Kim.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Taylor, Beaty).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, L, 9-3 4 6 6 6 4 5 87 3.99
Bickford 2 3 0 0 0 3 36 2.25
Price 1 1 0 0 0 0 19 3.65
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 5.02
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 7-2 6 2 1 1 1 11 99 2.50
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.45
Adams 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.10
Stammen 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 2.95
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0. HBP_Hill (Beaty), Price (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:38. A_42,220 (40,209).

