San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|Betts cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crnenworth 1b-2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Souza Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hosmer ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|San Diego
|400
|020
|00x
|—
|6
E_Cronenworth (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 9. 2B_Pham (9), Cronenworth (16), Tatis Jr. (13), Hosmer (9). HR_Betts (9), Smith (9), Machado (11), Cronenworth (9). SB_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (14).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías L,9-3
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|Bickford
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Price
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,7-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Urías pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Hill (Beaty), Price (Grisham).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:38. A_42,220 (40,209).
Comments