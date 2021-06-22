Trending:
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 2:07 am
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 33 6 10 6
Betts cf 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 5 1 1 0
Lux ss 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 0
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Crnenworth 1b-2b 4 2 2 3
Smith c 4 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 3 3
Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0
McKinstry rf 4 0 0 0 Kim 2b 2 0 0 0
Reks lf 2 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0
Pollock ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0
Urías p 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Souza Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Price p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0
Hosmer ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Los Angeles 001 000 010 2
San Diego 400 020 00x 6

E_Cronenworth (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 9. 2B_Pham (9), Cronenworth (16), Tatis Jr. (13), Hosmer (9). HR_Betts (9), Smith (9), Machado (11), Cronenworth (9). SB_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías L,9-3 4 6 6 6 4 5
Bickford 2 3 0 0 0 3
Price 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Darvish W,7-2 6 2 1 1 1 11
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Adams 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Stammen 1 1 1 1 0 2
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1

Urías pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hill (Beaty), Price (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:38. A_42,220 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

