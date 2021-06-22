San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 33 6 10 6 Betts cf 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 5 1 1 0 Lux ss 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 Crnenworth 1b-2b 4 2 2 3 Smith c 4 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 3 3 Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 McKinstry rf 4 0 0 0 Kim 2b 2 0 0 0 Reks lf 2 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Pollock ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Urías p 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Souza Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Price p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Hosmer ph-1b 2 0 1 0

Los Angeles 001 000 010 — 2 San Diego 400 020 00x — 6

E_Cronenworth (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, San Diego 9. 2B_Pham (9), Cronenworth (16), Tatis Jr. (13), Hosmer (9). HR_Betts (9), Smith (9), Machado (11), Cronenworth (9). SB_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías L,9-3 4 6 6 6 4 5 Bickford 2 3 0 0 0 3 Price 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1

San Diego Darvish W,7-2 6 2 1 1 1 11 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Adams 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Stammen 1 1 1 1 0 2 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1

Urías pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hill (Beaty), Price (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:38. A_42,220 (40,209).

