San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 21 7 7 7 4 5 Pham lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .264 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 1 0 1 .300 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Machado 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .258 Grisham cf 3 2 2 5 0 0 .281 Myers rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .252 Profar 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Mateo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 18 5 5 5 3 3 India 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .262 Winker lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .325 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .346 Votto 1b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .254 Lopez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Barnhart c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Farmer ss 1 0 0 1 0 0 .213 Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Gutierrez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Diego 021 040_7 7 0 Cincinnati 401 00x_5 5 0

a-struck out for Hill in the 6th.

LOB_San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Votto (8). HR_Grisham (9), off Gutierrez; Myers (9), off Gutierrez; Tatis Jr. (26), off Gutierrez; Grisham (10), off Osich; Castellanos (16), off Musgrove; Votto (10), off Musgrove. RBIs_Grisham 5 (30), Myers (29), Tatis Jr. (56), Castellanos 3 (53), Farmer (25), Votto (34). CS_Myers (5). SF_Farmer. S_Musgrove.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); Cincinnati 0. RISP_San Diego 1 for 3; Cincinnati 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Votto.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Profar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 5-6 4 4 5 5 3 3 85 2.63 Hill, S, 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.48

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez, L, 3-3 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 3 72 4.93 Osich 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 1.59 Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 3-3. WP_Gutierrez.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:03. A_12,084 (42,319).

