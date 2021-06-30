San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|7
|7
|7
|4
|5
|
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.281
|Myers rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Profar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|18
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|
|India 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.346
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Lopez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Gutierrez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|021
|040_7
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|401
|00x_5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Hill in the 6th.
LOB_San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Votto (8). HR_Grisham (9), off Gutierrez; Myers (9), off Gutierrez; Tatis Jr. (26), off Gutierrez; Grisham (10), off Osich; Castellanos (16), off Musgrove; Votto (10), off Musgrove. RBIs_Grisham 5 (30), Myers (29), Tatis Jr. (56), Castellanos 3 (53), Farmer (25), Votto (34). CS_Myers (5). SF_Farmer. S_Musgrove.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Pham); Cincinnati 0. RISP_San Diego 1 for 3; Cincinnati 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Votto.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Profar).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 5-6
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|85
|2.63
|Hill, S, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.48
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, L, 3-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|72
|4.93
|Osich
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|1.59
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 3-3. WP_Gutierrez.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:03. A_12,084 (42,319).
