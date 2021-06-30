San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|21
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|18
|5
|5
|5
|
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|India 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Winker lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|
|Lopez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|021
|040
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|401
|00x
|—
|5
DP_San Diego 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Votto (8). HR_Grisham 2 (10), Myers (9), Tatis Jr. (26), Castellanos (16), Votto (10). SF_Farmer (3). S_Musgrove (3).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove W,5-6
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hill S,1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez L,3-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Osich
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gutierrez.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:03. A_12,084 (42,319).
