San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:25 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 21 7 7 7 Totals 18 5 5 5
Pham lf 2 1 1 0 India 2b 2 1 0 0
Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 2 1 Winker lf 2 1 1 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 3
Machado 3b 2 1 0 0 Votto 1b 3 2 2 1
Grisham cf 3 2 2 5 Lopez 3b 2 0 0 0
Myers rf 2 1 1 1 Barnhart c 1 0 0 0
Profar 1b 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 1 0 0 1
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 2 0 0 0
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 Gutierrez p 2 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0
Mateo ph 0 0 0 0 Pérez p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 021 040 7
Cincinnati 401 00x 5

DP_San Diego 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Votto (8). HR_Grisham 2 (10), Myers (9), Tatis Jr. (26), Castellanos (16), Votto (10). SF_Farmer (3). S_Musgrove (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Musgrove W,5-6 4 4 5 5 3 3
Hill S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Gutierrez L,3-3 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 3
Osich 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Gutierrez.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:03. A_12,084 (42,319).

