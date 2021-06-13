On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:51 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 9 7 6 10
Pham lf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .237
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .279
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .242
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .243
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .258
Kim 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208
b-Cronenworth ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Rivas c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mateo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
c-Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
d-Profar ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .217
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 2 1 13
Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .320
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Gsellman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .220
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Do.Smith lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .237
Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Nido c-3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .247
Williams cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269
Peraza 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .209
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-McCann ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
San Diego 100 000 600_7 9 1
New York 000 020 010_3 8 0

a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-singled for Kim in the 7th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. d-walked for Paddack in the 7th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. f-grounded out for Pagán in the 9th. g-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 9th.

E_Cronenworth (5). LOB_San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B_Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR_Pham (5), off Lucchesi; Tatis Jr. (19), off Barnes; Machado (9), off Barnes; Peraza (4), off Paddack. RBIs_Pham 2 (21), Tatis Jr. 4 (44), Machado (38), Peraza 2 (12). S_Rivas.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); New York 3 (Pillar, Nido, Lindor). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Machado, Pillar. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Mateo, Cronenworth.

DP_New York 4 (Lindor, Alonso; Peraza, Alonso; Lindor, Peraza, Alonso; Lindor, Peraza, Alonso).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 3-5 6 6 2 2 0 9 84 4.14
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.03
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.93
Pagán 1 1 1 0 0 0 16 2.77
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.64
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 4 1 1 1 6 72 5.18
Familia, L, 2-1, BS, 1-3 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2 41 3.48
Barnes 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 6.27
Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 2 1 29 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0, Barnes 3-3. HBP_Pagán (Alonso). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:24. A_19,581 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers