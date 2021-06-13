San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 9 7 6 10 Pham lf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .237 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .279 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .242 Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .243 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .258 Kim 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208 b-Cronenworth ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Rivas c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mateo cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 c-Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 d-Profar ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .217 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 2 1 13 Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .320 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Gsellman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .220 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Do.Smith lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .237 Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Nido c-3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .247 Williams cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269 Peraza 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .209 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-McCann ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238

San Diego 100 000 600_7 9 1 New York 000 020 010_3 8 0

a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-singled for Kim in the 7th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. d-walked for Paddack in the 7th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. f-grounded out for Pagán in the 9th. g-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 9th.

E_Cronenworth (5). LOB_San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B_Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR_Pham (5), off Lucchesi; Tatis Jr. (19), off Barnes; Machado (9), off Barnes; Peraza (4), off Paddack. RBIs_Pham 2 (21), Tatis Jr. 4 (44), Machado (38), Peraza 2 (12). S_Rivas.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); New York 3 (Pillar, Nido, Lindor). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Machado, Pillar. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Mateo, Cronenworth.

DP_New York 4 (Lindor, Alonso; Peraza, Alonso; Lindor, Peraza, Alonso; Lindor, Peraza, Alonso).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 3-5 6 6 2 2 0 9 84 4.14 Hill 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.03 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.93 Pagán 1 1 1 0 0 0 16 2.77 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.64

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 4 1 1 1 6 72 5.18 Familia, L, 2-1, BS, 1-3 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2 41 3.48 Barnes 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 15 6.27 Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 2 1 29 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0, Barnes 3-3. HBP_Pagán (Alonso). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:24. A_19,581 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.