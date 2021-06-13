San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|6
|10
|
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.237
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.279
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Cronenworth ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rivas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mateo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|d-Profar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|1
|13
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Gsellman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Nido c-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.209
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-McCann ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|San Diego
|100
|000
|600_7
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|010_3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-singled for Kim in the 7th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 7th. d-walked for Paddack in the 7th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 7th. f-grounded out for Pagán in the 9th. g-struck out for Dr.Smith in the 9th.
E_Cronenworth (5). LOB_San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B_Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR_Pham (5), off Lucchesi; Tatis Jr. (19), off Barnes; Machado (9), off Barnes; Peraza (4), off Paddack. RBIs_Pham 2 (21), Tatis Jr. 4 (44), Machado (38), Peraza 2 (12). S_Rivas.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); New York 3 (Pillar, Nido, Lindor). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Machado, Pillar. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer, Mateo, Cronenworth.
DP_New York 4 (Lindor, Alonso; Peraza, Alonso; Lindor, Peraza, Alonso; Lindor, Peraza, Alonso).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 3-5
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|84
|4.14
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.03
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.93
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.77
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.64
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|72
|5.18
|Familia, L, 2-1, BS, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|41
|3.48
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.27
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-0, Barnes 3-3. HBP_Pagán (Alonso). WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:24. A_19,581 (41,922).
