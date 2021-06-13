On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 4:53 pm
San Diego New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 7 9 7 Totals 35 3 8 2
Pham lf 3 2 2 2 Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 4 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 Gsellman ph 1 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 2 0
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
Kim 2b 2 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 0 0
Crnenworth ph-2b 2 1 1 0 Pillar rf 4 0 0 0
Rivas c 2 0 0 0 Nido c-3b 4 0 1 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Williams cf 4 1 2 0
Mateo cf 2 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 1 2
Grisham ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
Profar ph 0 1 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 McCann ph-c 2 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Caratini ph-c 1 0 0 0
San Diego 100 000 600 7
New York 000 020 010 3

E_Cronenworth (5). DP_San Diego 0, New York 4. LOB_San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B_Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR_Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (9), Peraza (4). S_Rivas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack W,3-5 6 6 2 2 0 9
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán 1 1 1 0 0 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Lucchesi 5 4 1 1 1 6
Familia L,2-1 BS,1-3 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2
Barnes 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Pagán (Alonso). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:24. A_19,581 (41,922).

