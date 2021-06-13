San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gsellman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crnenworth ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mateo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grisham ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|100
|000
|600
|—
|7
|New York
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
E_Cronenworth (5). DP_San Diego 0, New York 4. LOB_San Diego 4, New York 7. 2B_Lindor (8), Williams (1). HR_Pham (5), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (9), Peraza (4). S_Rivas (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack W,3-5
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Familia L,2-1 BS,1-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Pagán (Alonso). WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:24. A_19,581 (41,922).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments