San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 2 15 India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .253 Winker lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .343 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .346 Naquin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .236 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .168 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .258 Farmer ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .216 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 12 8 5 5 Pham lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .243 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 1 1 2 .283 Grisham cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .280 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Myers rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .249 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Caratini c 1 0 0 0 3 0 .216 Paddack p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 001 100 000_2 6 0 San Diego 111 200 12x_8 12 0

a-struck out for Santillan in the 4th. b-grounded out for Paddack in the 5th. c-grounded out for Warren in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pagán in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hendrix in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Machado (11), Tatis Jr. (12), Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (8), Grisham (8). HR_Pham (6), off Santillan; Myers (7), off Santillan; Myers (8), off Goudeau. RBIs_Winker (42), Farmer (22), Pham (22), Myers 2 (25), Machado (41), Tatis Jr. (50), Cronenworth (22), Grisham 2 (21). SB_Votto (1). SF_Machado. S_Santillan, Paddack 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Akiyama, Stephenson); San Diego 7 (Hosmer 2, Pham, Machado, Profar, Caratini). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; San Diego 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Hosmer.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santillan, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 1 3 53 4.70 Goudeau 2 4 2 2 3 1 53 4.00 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.29 Doolittle 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 4.81 Hendrix 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 6.30

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 4-5 5 6 2 2 1 11 87 4.10 Hill, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.57 Stammen, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.88 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.14 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2 24 2.16

IBB_off Goudeau (Caratini). HBP_Adams (Farmer). WP_Hendrix.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:33. A_33,456 (40,209).

