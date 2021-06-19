San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|15
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.343
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.258
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|5
|5
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.283
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.280
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.216
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|000_2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|111
|200
|12x_8
|12
|0
a-struck out for Santillan in the 4th. b-grounded out for Paddack in the 5th. c-grounded out for Warren in the 7th. d-grounded out for Pagán in the 8th. e-grounded out for Hendrix in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Machado (11), Tatis Jr. (12), Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (8), Grisham (8). HR_Pham (6), off Santillan; Myers (7), off Santillan; Myers (8), off Goudeau. RBIs_Winker (42), Farmer (22), Pham (22), Myers 2 (25), Machado (41), Tatis Jr. (50), Cronenworth (22), Grisham 2 (21). SB_Votto (1). SF_Machado. S_Santillan, Paddack 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Akiyama, Stephenson); San Diego 7 (Hosmer 2, Pham, Machado, Profar, Caratini). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 6; San Diego 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Hosmer.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santillan, L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|53
|4.70
|Goudeau
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|53
|4.00
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.29
|Doolittle
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|4.81
|Hendrix
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|6.30
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 4-5
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|11
|87
|4.10
|Hill, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.57
|Stammen, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.88
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.14
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.16
IBB_off Goudeau (Caratini). HBP_Adams (Farmer). WP_Hendrix.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:33. A_33,456 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments