San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|111
|200
|12x
|—
|8
LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Machado (11), Tatis Jr. (12), Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (8), Grisham (8). HR_Pham (6), Myers 2 (8). SB_Votto (1). SF_Machado (5). S_Santillan (1), Paddack 2 (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santillan L,0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Goudeau
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hendrix
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack W,4-5
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Hill H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Adams (Farmer). WP_Hendrix.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:33. A_33,456 (40,209).
