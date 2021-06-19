San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 33 8 12 8 India 2b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 2 2 1 Winker lf 4 0 2 1 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 2 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 5 0 1 2 Naquin cf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 2 3 2 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 1 Farmer ss 3 1 2 1 Caratini c 1 0 0 0 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 Paddack p 0 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 001 100 000 — 2 San Diego 111 200 12x — 8

LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Diego 9. 2B_Machado (11), Tatis Jr. (12), Cronenworth 2 (15), Myers (8), Grisham (8). HR_Pham (6), Myers 2 (8). SB_Votto (1). SF_Machado (5). S_Santillan (1), Paddack 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Santillan L,0-1 3 4 3 3 1 3 Goudeau 2 4 2 2 3 1 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle 1 2 1 1 0 0 Hendrix 1 2 2 2 1 0

San Diego Paddack W,4-5 5 6 2 2 1 11 Hill H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stammen H,6 1 0 0 0 1 0 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Adams (Farmer). WP_Hendrix.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:33. A_33,456 (40,209).

