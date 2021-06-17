San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Flores 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mella p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|031
|110
|22x
|—
|10
E_Dubón (3). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Escobar (10), Yastrzemski (19), Dubón (7), Flores (6), Duggar (7), Solano (8). 3B_Escobar (2), Duggar (2), Casali (1). HR_Casali (1). SF_Flores (2). S_Gausman (4).
|Arizona
|Gallen L,1-2
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|R.Smith
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Mella
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Gausman W,8-1
|8
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Gallen (Wade Jr.), R.Smith (Yastrzemski). WP_Gallen(2).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:54. A_13,144 (41,915).
