Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 1:39 am
< a min read
      
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 36 10 15 10
Rojas 2b 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 0 0
P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 Solano 2b 5 1 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 2 2 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 2
Walker 1b 4 0 0 2 Flores 3b 3 2 1 1
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 Belt 1b 5 1 2 0
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 5 2 3 4
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 2 3 1
Gallen p 1 0 1 0 Dubón ss 4 0 2 2
R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Gausman p 2 0 0 0
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Vosler ph-3b 1 1 1 0
Mella p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 201 3
San Francisco 031 110 22x 10

E_Dubón (3). DP_Arizona 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Escobar (10), Yastrzemski (19), Dubón (7), Flores (6), Duggar (7), Solano (8). 3B_Escobar (2), Duggar (2), Casali (1). HR_Casali (1). SF_Flores (2). S_Gausman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen L,1-2 2 2-3 4 4 4 1 3
R.Smith 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2
Mella 1 4 2 2 0 0
San Francisco
Gausman W,8-1 8 4 2 2 1 6
Littell 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Gallen (Wade Jr.), R.Smith (Yastrzemski). WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

T_2:54. A_13,144 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest