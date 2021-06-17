San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 1 6 Rojas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Escobar 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .245 Walker 1b 4 0 0 2 0 1 .203 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Gallen p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Mella p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 15 10 2 5 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Solano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .232 Flores 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .238 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .253 Casali c 5 2 3 4 0 0 .165 Duggar cf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .324 Dubón ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .234 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .192 b-Vosler ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229

Arizona 000 000 201_3 5 0 San Francisco 031 110 22x_10 15 1

a-grounded out for R.Smith in the 8th. b-singled for Gausman in the 8th.

E_Dubón (3). LOB_Arizona 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Escobar (10), Yastrzemski (19), Dubón (7), Flores (6), Duggar (7), Solano (8). 3B_Escobar (2), Duggar (2), Casali (1). HR_Casali (1), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 2 (15), Peralta (36), Casali 4 (10), Dubón 2 (19), Flores (20), Duggar (18), Yastrzemski 2 (21). SF_Flores. S_Gausman.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ahmed); San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Dubón 2, Casali). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Walker, Belt. GIDP_Peralta, Flores.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Dubón, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 1-2 2 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 58 3.99 R.Smith 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 82 5.47 Mella 1 4 2 2 0 0 22 32.40

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 8-1 8 4 2 2 1 6 97 1.51 Littell 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.72

HBP_Gallen (Wade Jr.), R.Smith (Yastrzemski). WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:54. A_13,144 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.