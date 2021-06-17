San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|1
|6
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|P.Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Escobar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|R.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Mella p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|2
|5
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Solano 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Flores 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Casali c
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.165
|Duggar cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Dubón ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|b-Vosler ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Arizona
|000
|000
|201_3
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|031
|110
|22x_10
|15
|1
a-grounded out for R.Smith in the 8th. b-singled for Gausman in the 8th.
E_Dubón (3). LOB_Arizona 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Escobar (10), Yastrzemski (19), Dubón (7), Flores (6), Duggar (7), Solano (8). 3B_Escobar (2), Duggar (2), Casali (1). HR_Casali (1), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 2 (15), Peralta (36), Casali 4 (10), Dubón 2 (19), Flores (20), Duggar (18), Yastrzemski 2 (21). SF_Flores. S_Gausman.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ahmed); San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Dubón 2, Casali). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Walker, Belt. GIDP_Peralta, Flores.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Dubón, Belt).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 1-2
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|58
|3.99
|R.Smith
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|82
|5.47
|Mella
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|32.40
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 8-1
|8
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|97
|1.51
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.72
HBP_Gallen (Wade Jr.), R.Smith (Yastrzemski). WP_Gallen(2).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:54. A_13,144 (41,915).
