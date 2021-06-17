Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 1:37 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 1 6
Rojas 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
P.Smith cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Escobar 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .245
Walker 1b 4 0 0 2 0 1 .203
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Gallen p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222
R.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Mella p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 15 10 2 5
Wade Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Solano 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .232
Flores 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .238
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .253
Casali c 5 2 3 4 0 0 .165
Duggar cf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .324
Dubón ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .234
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .192
b-Vosler ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Arizona 000 000 201_3 5 0
San Francisco 031 110 22x_10 15 1

a-grounded out for R.Smith in the 8th. b-singled for Gausman in the 8th.

E_Dubón (3). LOB_Arizona 3, San Francisco 8. 2B_Escobar (10), Yastrzemski (19), Dubón (7), Flores (6), Duggar (7), Solano (8). 3B_Escobar (2), Duggar (2), Casali (1). HR_Casali (1), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 2 (15), Peralta (36), Casali 4 (10), Dubón 2 (19), Flores (20), Duggar (18), Yastrzemski 2 (21). SF_Flores. S_Gausman.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Ahmed); San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Dubón 2, Casali). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Walker, Belt. GIDP_Peralta, Flores.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Dubón, Belt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 1-2 2 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 58 3.99
R.Smith 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 82 5.47
Mella 1 4 2 2 0 0 22 32.40
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 8-1 8 4 2 2 1 6 97 1.51
Littell 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.72

HBP_Gallen (Wade Jr.), R.Smith (Yastrzemski). WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:54. A_13,144 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest