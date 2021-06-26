On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 12:34 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 0 6 0 1 9
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Bolt rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Manaea p 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000
a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 5 2 3 7
Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206
c-Duggar ph-lf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Ruf 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .247
d-Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Flores 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Casali c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .174
Dubón cf-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Cueto p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Oakland 000 000 000_0 6 0
San Francisco 000 100 100_2 5 1

a-flied out for Manaea in the 7th. b-flied out for Cueto in the 7th. c-grounded out for Slater in the 7th. d-flied out for Ruf in the 8th. e-struck out for Guerra in the 9th.

E_Dubón (4). LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Manaea (1), Flores (7). HR_Casali (2), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Crawford (50), Casali (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson 2); San Francisco 1 (Solano). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 4.

GIDP_Duggar.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Andrus, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 6-4 6 3 1 1 3 7 93 2.91
Bedrosian 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.00
Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.89
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 6-3 7 5 0 0 1 6 102 3.63
Rogers, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.43
McGee, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:23. A_36,928 (41,915).

