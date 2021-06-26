San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 0 6 0 1 9 Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Bolt rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Manaea p 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 5 2 3 7 Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206 c-Duggar ph-lf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Ruf 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .247 d-Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234 Flores 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Casali c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .174 Dubón cf-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169

Oakland 000 000 000_0 6 0 San Francisco 000 100 100_2 5 1

a-flied out for Manaea in the 7th. b-flied out for Cueto in the 7th. c-grounded out for Slater in the 7th. d-flied out for Ruf in the 8th. e-struck out for Guerra in the 9th.

E_Dubón (4). LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Manaea (1), Flores (7). HR_Casali (2), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Crawford (50), Casali (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson 2); San Francisco 1 (Solano). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 4.

GIDP_Duggar.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Andrus, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 6-4 6 3 1 1 3 7 93 2.91 Bedrosian 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.00 Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.89

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 6-3 7 5 0 0 1 6 102 3.63 Rogers, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.43 McGee, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:23. A_36,928 (41,915).

