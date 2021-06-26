San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|6
|0
|1
|9
|
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Bolt rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Manaea p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|c-Duggar ph-lf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|d-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.174
|Dubón cf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tauchman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100_2
|5
|1
a-flied out for Manaea in the 7th. b-flied out for Cueto in the 7th. c-grounded out for Slater in the 7th. d-flied out for Ruf in the 8th. e-struck out for Guerra in the 9th.
E_Dubón (4). LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Manaea (1), Flores (7). HR_Casali (2), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Crawford (50), Casali (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson 2); San Francisco 1 (Solano). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; San Francisco 1 for 4.
GIDP_Duggar.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Andrus, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 6-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|93
|2.91
|Bedrosian
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.00
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.89
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 6-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|102
|3.63
|Rogers, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.43
|McGee, S, 15-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 1-0. HBP_Cueto (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:23. A_36,928 (41,915).
