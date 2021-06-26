San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duggar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Manaea p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cueto p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tauchman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
E_Dubón (4). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Manaea (1), Flores (7). HR_Casali (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L,6-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Bedrosian
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto W,6-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Rogers H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee S,15-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cueto (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:23. A_36,928 (41,915).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments