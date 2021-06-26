San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

Oakland San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 0 6 0 Totals 28 2 5 2 Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Slater lf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Duggar ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 2 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 Flores 3b 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Bolt rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 Manaea p 2 0 2 0 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 3 1 1 1 Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Dubón cf-3b 3 0 1 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 1 0 0 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0

Oakland 000 000 000 — 0 San Francisco 000 100 100 — 2

E_Dubón (4). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Manaea (1), Flores (7). HR_Casali (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea L,6-4 6 3 1 1 3 7 Bedrosian 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Cueto W,6-3 7 5 0 0 1 6 Rogers H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2 McGee S,15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cueto (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:23. A_36,928 (41,915).

