On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 2, Oakland 0

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 12:36 am
< a min read
      
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 6 0 Totals 28 2 5 2
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Slater lf 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Duggar ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Ruf 1b 2 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 Flores 3b 4 1 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Bolt rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1
Manaea p 2 0 2 0 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0
Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 3 1 1 1
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 Dubón cf-3b 3 0 1 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Cueto p 1 0 0 0
Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 0 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0
San Francisco 000 100 100 2

E_Dubón (4). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 5. 2B_Manaea (1), Flores (7). HR_Casali (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea L,6-4 6 3 1 1 3 7
Bedrosian 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Guerra 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Cueto W,6-3 7 5 0 0 1 6
Rogers H,13 1 1 0 0 0 2
McGee S,15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cueto (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Carlos Torres.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

T_2:23. A_36,928 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair