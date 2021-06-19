San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 0 8 Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279 McCutchen lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .226 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Williams ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .409 Knapp c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Realmuto c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .444 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 6 4 4 8 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .270 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Posey c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .333 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Flores 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Dubón 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Duggar cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .315 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .240 b-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cueto p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000 c-Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269

Philadelphia 100 200 000_3 7 1 San Francisco 030 110 00x_5 6 0

a-grounded out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Vosler in the 6th. c-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. d-grounded out for Falter in the 8th. e-grounded out for Rogers in the 8th.

E_Hoskins (2). LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), off Cueto; McCutchen (12), off Cueto; Belt (10), off Falter. RBIs_Herrera (17), McCutchen 2 (35), Vosler (7), Wade Jr. 2 (9), Belt (26). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Tauchman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; San Francisco 2 for 7.

GIDP_Harper.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Vosler, Belt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 2-2 4 4 4 3 4 2 84 4.44 Falter 3 2 1 1 0 5 49 3.38 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.62

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 5-3 6 6 3 3 0 5 94 4.05 Leone, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.08 Rogers, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.51 McGee, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.38

WP_Velasquez. PB_Knapp (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).

