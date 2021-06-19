San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|0
|8
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.409
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Realmuto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|4
|8
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Flores 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Dubón 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Duggar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.315
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cueto p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|c-Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Philadelphia
|100
|200
|000_3
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|030
|110
|00x_5
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Vosler in the 6th. c-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. d-grounded out for Falter in the 8th. e-grounded out for Rogers in the 8th.
E_Hoskins (2). LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), off Cueto; McCutchen (12), off Cueto; Belt (10), off Falter. RBIs_Herrera (17), McCutchen 2 (35), Vosler (7), Wade Jr. 2 (9), Belt (26). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Tauchman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; San Francisco 2 for 7.
GIDP_Harper.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Vosler, Belt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 2-2
|4
|
|4
|4
|3
|4
|2
|84
|4.44
|Falter
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|49
|3.38
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.62
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 5-3
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|94
|4.05
|Leone, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.08
|Rogers, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.51
|McGee, S, 14-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
WP_Velasquez. PB_Knapp (2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.
T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).
