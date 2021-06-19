Trending:
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 1:04 am
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 0 8
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279
McCutchen lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .226
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .256
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Williams ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .409
Knapp c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .174
Realmuto c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .444
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 6 4 4 8
Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .270
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Posey c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .333
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Flores 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Dubón 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Duggar cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .315
Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .240
b-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cueto p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .000
c-Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Philadelphia 100 200 000_3 7 1
San Francisco 030 110 00x_5 6 0

a-grounded out for Velasquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Vosler in the 6th. c-struck out for Cueto in the 6th. d-grounded out for Falter in the 8th. e-grounded out for Rogers in the 8th.

E_Hoskins (2). LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), off Cueto; McCutchen (12), off Cueto; Belt (10), off Falter. RBIs_Herrera (17), McCutchen 2 (35), Vosler (7), Wade Jr. 2 (9), Belt (26). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Tauchman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; San Francisco 2 for 7.

GIDP_Harper.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Vosler, Belt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 2-2 4 4 4 3 4 2 84 4.44
Falter 3 2 1 1 0 5 49 3.38
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.62
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 5-3 6 6 3 3 0 5 94 4.05
Leone, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.08
Rogers, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.51
McGee, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.38

WP_Velasquez. PB_Knapp (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).

