San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|030
|110
|00x
|—
|5
E_Hoskins (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), McCutchen (12), Belt (10). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez L,2-2
|4
|
|4
|4
|3
|4
|2
|Falter
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto W,5-3
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Leone H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGee S,14-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Velasquez.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.
T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments