Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 1:06 am
< a min read
      
Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 5 6 4
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 Wade Jr. lf 4 0 2 2
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 Posey c 2 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 4 1 2 2 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Williams ss 3 0 0 0 Dubón 3b 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 2 0 1 0 Duggar cf 3 1 0 0
Realmuto c 1 0 0 0 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Falter p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0
Cueto p 1 1 0 0
Solano ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 200 000 3
San Francisco 030 110 00x 5

E_Hoskins (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (2). 3B_Wade Jr. (1). HR_Herrera (5), McCutchen (12), Belt (10). SB_Duggar (4), Crawford (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,2-2 4 4 4 3 4 2
Falter 3 2 1 1 0 5
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cueto W,5-3 6 6 3 3 0 5
Leone H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee S,14-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

T_3:02. A_16,170 (41,915).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 Product Lifecycle Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest