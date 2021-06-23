San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 49 9 11 8 6 19 Yastrzemski rf 7 2 1 1 0 1 .233 Dickerson dh 5 0 3 0 0 2 .237 d-Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Posey c 3 1 0 0 3 2 .322 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Ruf 1b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .253 Crawford ss 5 1 0 1 1 1 .254 Solano 2b 6 1 2 0 0 2 .272 Duggar cf 6 1 3 3 0 0 .325 Dubón 3b 5 1 0 0 1 4 .237 Tauchman lf 6 1 1 3 0 5 .169

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 3 8 3 4 13 Rengifo rf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .184 Ohtani p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .325 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bundy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 1 2 .230 Walsh 1b 5 0 2 1 1 0 .292 Ward lf-c 6 0 0 0 0 1 .233 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 0 0 0 1 .264 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Canning lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .226 Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .288

San Francisco 000 010 000 001 7_9 11 0 Los Angeles 000 010 000 001 1_3 8 0

a-lined out for Mayers in the 8th. b-struck out for R.Iglesias in the 10th. c-struck out for Watson in the 12th. d-grounded out for Dickerson in the 13th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Dickerson (4), Duggar (9), Walsh (19). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Ohtani; Tauchman (4), off Guerra; Rengifo (2), off Gausman. RBIs_Yastrzemski (27), Duggar 3 (22), Crawford (49), Tauchman 3 (15), Rengifo (4), Lagares (16), Walsh (52). SB_Duggar (5). S_Rengifo, Lagares, Canning.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Crawford 2, Dubón, Posey, Solano, Yastrzemski); Los Angeles 7 (Ward, Rendon 2, Suzuki, J.Iglesias, Bundy). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 19; Los Angeles 1 for 15.

Runners moved up_Ward. GIDP_Ward.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Ruf).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 7 4 1 1 1 9 100 1.49 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.47 McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.26 Littell 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 3.27 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 0.00 Leone, W, 1-0 1 2 1 0 0 1 15 1.54 García 1 0 1 0 0 1 12 3.65

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani 6 6 1 1 2 9 105 1.50 Mayers 2 2 0 0 0 3 22 4.37 R.Iglesias 2 0 0 0 0 5 25 4.02 Cishek 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 22 3.73 Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.48 Claudio, L, 1-2 1-3 0 4 3 3 0 12 4.88 Guerra 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 20 5.30

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Guerra 3-3. IBB_off Littell (Fletcher), off Brebbia (Walsh), off Claudio (Posey). WP_Ohtani, Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:51. A_20,620 (45,517).

