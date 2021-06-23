San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|9
|11
|8
|6
|19
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Dickerson dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|d-Flores ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Posey c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.322
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Ruf 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Solano 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Duggar cf
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.325
|Dubón 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.237
|Tauchman lf
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|.169
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|3
|8
|3
|4
|13
|
|Rengifo rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.184
|Ohtani p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stassi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bundy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Ward lf-c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Canning lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|000
|001
|7_9
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|001
|1_3
|8
|0
a-lined out for Mayers in the 8th. b-struck out for R.Iglesias in the 10th. c-struck out for Watson in the 12th. d-grounded out for Dickerson in the 13th.
LOB_San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 12. 2B_Dickerson (4), Duggar (9), Walsh (19). HR_Yastrzemski (10), off Ohtani; Tauchman (4), off Guerra; Rengifo (2), off Gausman. RBIs_Yastrzemski (27), Duggar 3 (22), Crawford (49), Tauchman 3 (15), Rengifo (4), Lagares (16), Walsh (52). SB_Duggar (5). S_Rengifo, Lagares, Canning.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Crawford 2, Dubón, Posey, Solano, Yastrzemski); Los Angeles 7 (Ward, Rendon 2, Suzuki, J.Iglesias, Bundy). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 19; Los Angeles 1 for 15.
Runners moved up_Ward. GIDP_Ward.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Ruf).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|100
|1.49
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.47
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.26
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.27
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0.00
|Leone, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.54
|García
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.65
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|105
|1.50
|Mayers
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.37
|R.Iglesias
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|25
|4.02
|Cishek
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.73
|Watson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.48
|Claudio, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|12
|4.88
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|5.30
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0, Guerra 3-3. IBB_off Littell (Fletcher), off Brebbia (Walsh), off Claudio (Posey). WP_Ohtani, Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_4:51. A_20,620 (45,517).
