San Francisco 9, Texas 4

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vosler ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.García cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Slater ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Martin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|3
|2
|4
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|White lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dubón 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tauchman lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|043
|—
|9
|Texas
|010
|003
|000
|—
|4
E_Lowe (2), Hearn (1). DP_San Francisco 4, Texas 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, Texas 5. 2B_A.García (4), Solak (10), White (1). HR_Crawford 2 (14), Tauchman (3), Gallo (11). SB_Duggar (2).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|J.García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wisler
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Álvarez W,2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|6
|
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Evans H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez L,1-3 H,7
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Sborz BS,1-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hearn
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wood (Culberson).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:28. A_24,938 (40,300).
