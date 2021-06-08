Trending:
San Francisco 9, Texas 4

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:53 pm
San Francisco Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 31 4 8 4
Wade Jr. rf 5 0 3 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 3 0
Dickerson dh 1 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 0 0
Vosler ph-dh 2 0 0 0 A.García cf 4 1 1 1
Slater ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 1 1 1
Posey c 5 1 2 0 J.Martin lf 1 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 3 3 0 Solak 2b 4 0 1 2
Crawford ss 3 3 2 4 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 White lf-rf 3 0 1 0
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0
Dubón 2b-3b 1 0 0 0
Tauchman lf 4 1 1 4
San Francisco 010 001 043 9
Texas 010 003 000 4

E_Lowe (2), Hearn (1). DP_San Francisco 4, Texas 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, Texas 5. 2B_A.García (4), Solak (10), White (1). HR_Crawford 2 (14), Tauchman (3), Gallo (11). SB_Duggar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Wood 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 2
J.García 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Wisler 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Álvarez W,2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
McGee H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Lyles 6 6 2 1 3 3
Evans H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Rodríguez L,1-3 H,7 1 1 3 3 2 3
Sborz BS,1-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Hearn 1 3 3 3 0 2

Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wood (Culberson).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:28. A_24,938 (40,300).

