San Francisco 9, Texas 4

San Francisco Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 12 8 Totals 31 4 8 4 Wade Jr. rf 5 0 3 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 3 0 Dickerson dh 1 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 0 0 Vosler ph-dh 2 0 0 0 A.García cf 4 1 1 1 Slater ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 1 1 1 Posey c 5 1 2 0 J.Martin lf 1 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 3 3 0 Solak 2b 4 0 1 2 Crawford ss 3 3 2 4 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 White lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 Dubón 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 4 1 1 4

San Francisco 010 001 043 — 9 Texas 010 003 000 — 4

E_Lowe (2), Hearn (1). DP_San Francisco 4, Texas 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, Texas 5. 2B_A.García (4), Solak (10), White (1). HR_Crawford 2 (14), Tauchman (3), Gallo (11). SB_Duggar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Wood 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 2 J.García 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Wisler 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Álvarez W,2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 McGee H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2

Texas Lyles 6 6 2 1 3 3 Evans H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Rodríguez L,1-3 H,7 1 1 3 3 2 3 Sborz BS,1-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Hearn 1 3 3 3 0 2

Rodríguez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wood (Culberson).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:28. A_24,938 (40,300).

