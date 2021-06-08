Trending:
San Francisco 9, Texas 4

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:51 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 12 8 6 8
Wade Jr. rf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .310
Dickerson dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
a-Vosler ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
b-Slater ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Posey c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .336
Belt 1b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .246
Crawford ss 3 3 2 4 2 0 .269
Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233
Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .306
Solano 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Dubón 2b-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Tauchman lf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .187
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 4 5
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .291
Calhoun dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256
A.García cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Gallo rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .210
J.Martin lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Solak 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .237
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
White lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .138
San Francisco 010 001 043_9 12 0
Texas 010 003 000_4 8 2

a-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Vosler in the 7th.

E_Lowe (2), Hearn (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Texas 5. 2B_A.García (4), Solak (10), White (1). HR_Crawford (13), off Lyles; Tauchman (3), off Sborz; Crawford (14), off Hearn; Gallo (11), off Wood. RBIs_Crawford 4 (41), Tauchman 4 (12), Gallo (27), A.García (43), Solak 2 (26). SB_Duggar (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Solano, Posey); Texas 3 (Culberson, A.García). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 11; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Flores. LIDP_Calhoun. GIDP_Flores, Solano, Trevino, Calhoun.

DP_San Francisco 4 (Solano, Belt, Solano; Crawford, Solano, Belt; Solano, Crawford, Belt; Solano, Crawford, Belt); Texas 2 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 2 96 3.79
J.García 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.38
Wisler 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 6.05
Álvarez, W, 2-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.42
McGee, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.86
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles 6 6 2 1 3 3 100 5.37
Evans, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 2.45
Rodríguez, L, 1-3, H, 7 1 1 3 3 2 3 26 7.71
Sborz, BS, 1-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 4.38
Hearn 1 3 3 3 0 2 29 4.99

Inherited runners-scored_J.García 2-2, Álvarez 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Sborz 3-3. HBP_Wood (Culberson).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:28. A_24,938 (40,300).

