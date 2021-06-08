San Francisco 9, Texas 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|8
|6
|8
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Dickerson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Vosler ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Slater ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Belt 1b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Crawford ss
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.269
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Dubón 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Tauchman lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.187
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|4
|5
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|A.García cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|J.Martin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|White lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.138
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|043_9
|12
|0
|Texas
|010
|003
|000_4
|8
|2
a-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Vosler in the 7th.
E_Lowe (2), Hearn (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Texas 5. 2B_A.García (4), Solak (10), White (1). HR_Crawford (13), off Lyles; Tauchman (3), off Sborz; Crawford (14), off Hearn; Gallo (11), off Wood. RBIs_Crawford 4 (41), Tauchman 4 (12), Gallo (27), A.García (43), Solak 2 (26). SB_Duggar (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Solano, Posey); Texas 3 (Culberson, A.García). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 11; Texas 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Flores. LIDP_Calhoun. GIDP_Flores, Solano, Trevino, Calhoun.
DP_San Francisco 4 (Solano, Belt, Solano; Crawford, Solano, Belt; Solano, Crawford, Belt; Solano, Crawford, Belt); Texas 2 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|96
|3.79
|J.García
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.38
|Wisler
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.05
|Álvarez, W, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.42
|McGee, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.86
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|6
|
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|100
|5.37
|Evans, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.45
|Rodríguez, L, 1-3, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|26
|7.71
|Sborz, BS, 1-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.38
|Hearn
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|4.99
Inherited runners-scored_J.García 2-2, Álvarez 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Sborz 3-3. HBP_Wood (Culberson).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:28. A_24,938 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments