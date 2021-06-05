Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Andrew Vaughn from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Bobby Bradley from Columbus. Designated 1B Jake Bauers for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Blake Parker from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Juan Minaya for release or assignment

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Corey Kluber from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Chris Gittens from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Jacob Webb from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP pitcher Cory Abbott from Iowa (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Dakota Chalmers from Minnesota waivers and optioned him to Tennessee (Double-A South). Optioned LHP Brad Wieck Iowa. Designated OF Nick Martini for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Alex Blandino on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHPs Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHPs Jon Gray and Jordan Sheffield on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Zach Thompson from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Cody Poteet on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RF Bryce Harper from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Hector Neris on the paternity list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent SS Paul DeJong to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim and OF Justin Williams (retroactive to June 3) on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Angel Rondon and 1B/OF John Nogowski from Memphis (Triple-A East).

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cliff Watson from the reserve list. Placed D Willie Raskob on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated Ds Jacob Panetta and Croix Evingson from injured reserve and D Jason Binkley from the reserve list. Placed Ds Ryker Killins, Trevor Hamilton and Brenden Miller on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Corbin Baldwin and F Loren Ulett from the reserve list. Placed D Greg Moro and F Rob Bordson on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Zack Adrusiak. Activated Fs Tad Kozun and Fabrizio Ricci from the reserve list. Place f Chris LeBlanc and D Nolan Valleau on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jordan Klimek from injured reserve and D Chase Stewart and Fs Cameron Askew and Jade Miller from the reserve list. Placed Ds Tariq Hammond and Macoy Erkamps and Fs Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully on the reserve list. Placed G Alex Dubeau on injured reserve effective May 16.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Parker Gahagen and D Brandon Fehd from the reserve list. Placed G Garrett Metcalf and D Cole Frazer on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Taran Kozun and Brady Tomlak from the reserve list. Placed G Tommy Nappier and F Kyle Marino on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Ds Dean Stewart and Garrett Schmitz from the reserve list. Placed F Stefan Fournier and D Mathieu Gagnon on the reserve list.

