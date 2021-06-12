On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Saturday's Transactions

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Triston McKenzie from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kyle Nelson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded RHP Hunter Strickland to Milwaukee Brewers for cash.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Luis Severino from Tampa (Low-A Southeast) to Hudson Valley (High-A East) for a rehab assignment. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 60-day IL. Designated INF Mike Ford for assignment. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Dillon Thomas and INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma. Assigned C Jacob Nottingham outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of 3B Andy Burns from Oklahoma City. Designated RHP Dennis Santana for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 10-day injured list. Selected the contract of RHP Preston Guilmet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Transferred 3B Travis Shaw from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LF Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Recalled 2B Tim Lopes from Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan and CF Adam Haseley to Lehigh Valley.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West). Reinstated CF Trent Grisham from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day IL and selected him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Erick Fedde from the IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Jefry Rodriguez and RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (Triple-A East) and selected Machado as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader. Optioned OF Yadiel Hernandez to Rochester. Placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Transferred RHP Will Harris from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

