On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 3:02 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Mac Sceroler to Cincinnati Reds.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (Triple-A East) to serve as the 27th man for both games of today’s doubleheader.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Andre Scrubb from Sugar Land (Triple-A East) to serve as the club’s 27th player for both games of today’s doubleheader.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham Triple-A East. Placed LHP Josh Fleming on the 10-day IL.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair