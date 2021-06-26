Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Mac Sceroler to Cincinnati Reds.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (Triple-A East) to serve as the 27th man for both games of today’s doubleheader.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Andre Scrubb from Sugar Land (Triple-A East) to serve as the club’s 27th player for both games of today’s doubleheader.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham Triple-A East. Placed LHP Josh Fleming on the 10-day IL.
