Schreck tallies 3HRs to send Duke past Wright St.

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 4:01 pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Schreck hit three home runs and drove in five runs and Duke pulled away from Wright State for a 14-6 win on Saturday in an elimination game in the Knoxville Regional.

Schreck, who batted 4 for 6, homered in the first, third and fifth innings. The left-handed Schrek just missed a fourth homer in his last at bat in the top of the ninth driving a shot to the warning track. It was Schrek’s first-career three-homer effort.

Duke (33-21) never trailed and built a 7-4 lead after four innings. A six-run fifth that saw the entire order go to the plate sealed it for the Blue Devils.

Chris Crabtree, Ethan Murray and Erikson Nichols each homered for Duke. Crabtree, Murray, Nichols, Joey Loperfido, and Michael Rothenberg each collected a pair of hits.

Quincy Hamilton and Konner Piotto each went 3 for 5 for Wright State (35-13) and Tyler Black homered.

