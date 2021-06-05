Seattle 105, Dallas 102

DALLAS (102)
Harrison 4-12 0-3 8, Mabrey 10-17 0-0 24, Collier 2-4 0-0 4, Jefferson 3-7 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 9-20 0-1 22, Sabally 7-16 2-4 18, Alarie 1-2 0-0 2, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 6-13 3-4 15, Harris 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 43-96 5-12 102.
SEATTLE (105)
Stewart 7-18 8-12 23, Talbot 8-12 1-1 21, Russell 4-6 4-6 12, Bird 2-4 0-0 5, Loyd 8-11 5-5 25, Dupree 1-3 0-0 2, Samuelson 0-6 0-0 0, Magbegor 4-4 1-1 9, Canada 2-4 2-2 6, Prince 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 36-72 23-29 105.
|Dallas
|28
|26
|22
|20
|6
|—
|102
|Seattle
|34
|23
|18
|21
|9
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-28 (Ogunbowale 4-7, Mabrey 4-8, Sabally 2-5, Harris 1-3, Gray 0-4), Seattle 10-26 (Talbot 4-5, Loyd 4-6, Bird 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Samuelson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 44 (Sabally 9), Seattle 40 (Russell, Stewart 9). Assists_Dallas 25 (Ogunbowale 8), Seattle 31 (Bird 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Seattle 16. A_1,467 (8,149)
