Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley dh-lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Long Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Seattle
|001
|020
|01x
|—
|4
E_Sewald (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Larnach (7), Jeffers (3), Crawford (16), France (15). 3B_Moore (1). HR_Kirilloff (5), Celestino (1), Bauers (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Farrell
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles L,2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Chargois
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sewald W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:10. A_9,185 (47,929).
