Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 9 4 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 Fraley dh-lf 2 1 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 3 0 France 1b 3 1 1 1 Larnach lf 4 0 2 1 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 Jeffers c 3 0 1 0 Moore 2b 4 0 1 1 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Bauers rf 4 1 1 1 Kirilloff rf 4 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Long Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Celestino cf 3 1 1 1 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 Arraez ph 1 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 0 0 0 Gordon cf 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 100 200 000 — 3 Seattle 001 020 01x — 4

E_Sewald (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Larnach (7), Jeffers (3), Crawford (16), France (15). 3B_Moore (1). HR_Kirilloff (5), Celestino (1), Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Maeda 4 3 1 1 3 7 Farrell 1 2 2 2 1 1 Alcala 1 1 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1 Robles L,2-3 1 2 1 1 1 1

Seattle Gonzales 5 8 3 3 2 5 Chargois 2 2 0 0 0 3 Sewald W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:10. A_9,185 (47,929).

