Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 1:39 am
< a min read
      
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 9 4
Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 Fraley dh-lf 2 1 2 1
Cruz dh 4 0 3 0 France 1b 3 1 1 1
Larnach lf 4 0 2 1 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0
Jeffers c 3 0 1 0 Moore 2b 4 0 1 1
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Bauers rf 4 1 1 1
Kirilloff rf 4 1 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 1 0
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Long Jr. lf 4 0 1 0
Celestino cf 3 1 1 1 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0
Arraez ph 1 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 0 0 0
Gordon cf 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 100 200 000 3
Seattle 001 020 01x 4

E_Sewald (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Seattle 8. 2B_Larnach (7), Jeffers (3), Crawford (16), France (15). 3B_Moore (1). HR_Kirilloff (5), Celestino (1), Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Maeda 4 3 1 1 3 7
Farrell 1 2 2 2 1 1
Alcala 1 1 0 0 0 1
Duffey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Robles L,2-3 1 2 1 1 1 1
Seattle
Gonzales 5 8 3 3 2 5
Chargois 2 2 0 0 0 3
Sewald W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:10. A_9,185 (47,929).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday