Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|8
|
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.182
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|13
|5
|1
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|France dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.343
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Long Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Fraley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Trammell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|1
|Seattle
|401
|000
|000_5
|13
|0
a-singled for Mejía in the 9th.
E_Margot (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Walls (6), Crawford (17), France (18). RBIs_Díaz (25), Seager (42), Bauers (4), Long Jr. (6), Torrens 2 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Margot); Seattle 4 (Trammell, Crawford, Bauers). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Seattle 7 for 15.
GIDP_Long Jr., Seager.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Walls, Díaz; Lowe, Walls, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 1-2
|3
|2-3
|11
|5
|5
|1
|2
|77
|5.19
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.34
|McHugh
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|2.39
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 4-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|103
|3.46
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.92
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.49
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Kittredge (Moore). PB_Mejía (2).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.
T_2:48. A_12,654 (47,929).
