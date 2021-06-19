Trending:
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 1:19 am
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 8
Margot rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .255
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .182
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .235
a-Choi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .233
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 13 5 1 6
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .283
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .216
France dh 4 2 3 0 0 1 .268
Bauers 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .343
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Long Jr. lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .265
Fraley lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Torrens c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .214
Trammell cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Tampa Bay 100 000 000_1 5 1
Seattle 401 000 000_5 13 0

a-singled for Mejía in the 9th.

E_Margot (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Walls (6), Crawford (17), France (18). RBIs_Díaz (25), Seager (42), Bauers (4), Long Jr. (6), Torrens 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Margot); Seattle 4 (Trammell, Crawford, Bauers). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Seattle 7 for 15.

GIDP_Long Jr., Seager.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Walls, Díaz; Lowe, Walls, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, L, 1-2 3 2-3 11 5 5 1 2 77 5.19
Kittredge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.34
McHugh 3 2 0 0 0 3 34 2.39
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 4-3 7 4 1 1 3 6 103 3.46
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.92
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.49

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Kittredge (Moore). PB_Mejía (2).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_2:48. A_12,654 (47,929).

