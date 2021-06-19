Trending:
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 1:21 am
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 34 5 13 5
Margot rf 4 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 1 France dh 4 2 3 0
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 4 1 2 1
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Long Jr. lf 3 0 1 1
Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Fraley lf 0 0 0 0
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 Torrens c 4 0 2 2
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1
Seattle 401 000 000 5

E_Margot (3). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Walls (6), Crawford (17), France (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha L,1-2 3 2-3 11 5 5 1 2
Kittredge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh 3 2 0 0 0 3
Seattle
Kikuchi W,4-3 7 4 1 1 3 6
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Kittredge (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_2:48. A_12,654 (47,929).

