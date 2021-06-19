Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 34 5 13 5 Margot rf 4 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 1 France dh 4 2 3 0 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 4 1 2 1 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Long Jr. lf 3 0 1 1 Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Fraley lf 0 0 0 0 Walls ss 3 0 1 0 Torrens c 4 0 2 2 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 100 000 000 — 1 Seattle 401 000 000 — 5

E_Margot (3). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 7. 2B_Walls (6), Crawford (17), France (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wacha L,1-2 3 2-3 11 5 5 1 2 Kittredge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh 3 2 0 0 0 3

Seattle Kikuchi W,4-3 7 4 1 1 3 6 Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Kittredge (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Joe West.

T_2:48. A_12,654 (47,929).

